Rocky Run unveils 2025 medals for 5K, 10-mile, 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge runners

The Brief Rocky Run organizers have unveiled the new participant medals for this November's race. The race takes place on November 8, 2025. Participants can run the 5K, 10-mile or complete both in the 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge and receive three medals.



What started as a highly anticipated reveal for runners has become a celebratory moment for fans of the "Italian Stallion." Organizers of the Rocky Run, one of Philadelphia's most iconic races, just unveiled the medals for this year's event, and they are a knockout. Inspired by the legendary Rocky Balboa, the medals are highly sought-after collector's items that honor the film's legacy and celebrate the spirit of the race.

What we know:

The Rocky Run is a highly-anticipated annual race that takes place outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a location famously featured in the iconic "Rocky" films. The medals for the 2025 event have been released and are a Rocky Balboa theme.

The event, which includes a 5K and a 10-mile race, is a destination for runners and fans who want to run the famous steps and be a part of the city's unique running culture. If you choose to participate in the "Italian Stallion Challenge" by running both races, you will receive all three medals. The two races combined equate to 13.1 miles, or a half-marathon.

The event has become a tradition that celebrates the perseverance of Rocky Balboa, a spirit that embodies the heart of Philadelphia.

The medals, a key part of the race's appeal, are designed to be collector's items and are highly anticipated by participants and fans. The event also offers a virtual race option for those who cannot attend in person.

Race details

LOCATION:

Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

TIMES:

5K begins at 7:00 a.m.

10-mile begins at 8:00 a.m.

Registration

There is still time to register for the race this November. You can sign up for the 5K, 10-miler or 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge on the Rocky Run website. You can also find the course map online.

The 5K and 10-mile medals

The 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge medals

Packet pickup

There are three options for picking up your race packet, according to organizers of the Rocky Run.

OPTION 1

Pick up your race packet in person prior to the race at:

Rivers Casino Ballroom

1001 N Delaware Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

When:

Thursday, November 6

4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

or

Friday, November 7

OPTION 2

Have another person pick up your race packet by presenting a copy of your registration QR code from your confirmation email.

OPTION 3

Race Day Packet Pick-Up:

For $15 per race packet, you can register to pick up your packet at the race site on race day from 6:00 – 7:45 a.m. This option can be selected during registration or added later.