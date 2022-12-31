Roman Catholics in Philadelphia and around the world mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Roman Catholics around the world are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The ailing pontiff died early Saturday morning at the age of 95.

The Pope Emeritus was the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to resign in almost 600 years.

In Philadelphia, Archbishop Nelson Perez will hold a special mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Sunday, at 11 a.m. to honor Pope Benedict.

Archbishop Perez says Pope Benedict made him a bishop and he would never forget the pontiff’s kindness.

"He was a really humble and gentle guy. A really humble and gentle guy who loved the church profoundly, with a great depth of heart," Archbishop Perez said.

Archbishop Perez went on to talk about the pontiff’s leadership, in regard to his resignation, saying he thought the pontiff showed true leadership, by recognizing his limitations.

Pope Benedict was also known as God’s Rottweiler, because of his fierce defense of the Church’s teachings. "Fierce defender of the truth. The sacred truth that has been given to us and the magisterium of the Church that brings life to you and of the human heart."

Pope Francis will hold a simple funeral for Benedict Thursday, in St. Peter’s Square.

In Philadelphia, people stopped in the Basilica to say a prayer and remember Pope Benedict in their own way.

"As someone who went to Catholic school my whole life and mass every Sunday, it’s a sad day for Catholics all around the world," Sean McBride said.

"It’s sad, but also with the New Year coming in, there will be like a celebration of his passing, but also a celebration of his life," Kelle Woodard explained.

Beginning Monday, the body of the former pope will lie in state at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican for the faithful to pay their respects and say goodbye.