Roof of Ewing Senior and Community Center collapsed as crews battled 3-alarm fire

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:52AM
Mercer County
WATCH: 3-alarm fire causes roof collapse at Ewing Senior and Community Center

The roof of the Ewing Senior and Community Center has collapsed as crews battled a three-alarm fire that broke out Friday morning.

EWING, N.J. - Firefighters were on scene at the Ewing Senior and Community Center battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning. 

Authorities say the fire broke out around 5 a.m., while the facility was closed. 

According to fire officials, the roof of the building collapsed as crews worked to put out the flames. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene of the fire as several crews continued to respond. 

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time. 

Parkway Avenue is closed from Scotch Road to Farrell Avenue as crews remain on scene fighting the flames. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Ewing Senior & Community Center

SKYFOX flew over the scene of the Ewing Senior and Community Center as crews work to put out a 3-alarm fire.