Roof of Ewing Senior and Community Center collapsed as crews battled 3-alarm fire
EWING, N.J. - Firefighters were on scene at the Ewing Senior and Community Center battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning.
Authorities say the fire broke out around 5 a.m., while the facility was closed.
According to fire officials, the roof of the building collapsed as crews worked to put out the flames.
SKYFOX flew over the scene of the fire as several crews continued to respond.
Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.
Parkway Avenue is closed from Scotch Road to Farrell Avenue as crews remain on scene fighting the flames.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.