Source: Vehicle linked to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School located by police

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that an SUV believed to have been used in a deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School has been found.

Police have not reported any arrests in the shooting that erupted after a joint high school football scrimmage Tuesday afternoon, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four others.

SkyFOX flew over a police impound lot in Southwest Philadelphia where a light-colored SUV matching the description of the one connected to the shooting was spotted.

The discovery comes hours after the Philadelphia Police Department shared video that shows five shooters emerge from a "light-colored SUV," firing more than 60 shots at a group of teens as they walked down Pechin Street following a football scrimmage.

According to police, one of the shooters stood over a victim and continued to fire his weapon, but the gun had run out of bullets. The victims in the shooting range in age from 14-17-years-old.

Police on Wednesday identified Nicholas Elizalde, 14, as the only victim in the shooting who died from his gunshot wounds. Elizalde and another victim were students at Saul High School and played football for Roxborough High School.

The City of Philadelphia is offering $45,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters who are still at-large.