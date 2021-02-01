Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Kent County

Roosevelt Boulevard shut down in both directions due to transformer fire

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Roosevelt Boulevard shut down in both directions due to transformer fire

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson has the latest information.

PHILADELPHIA - A blown transformer has shut down Roosevelt Boulevard in both directions Monday morning. 

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. at Southampton Road and the boulevard. 

Authorities are on the scene working to restore power and to help navigate traffic away from the transformer.

The transformer issues also appear to have caused several nearby power lines to come down.

This is a developing story. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter