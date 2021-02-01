Roosevelt Boulevard shut down in both directions due to transformer fire

A blown transformer has shut down Roosevelt Boulevard in both directions Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. at Southampton Road and the boulevard.

Authorities are on the scene working to restore power and to help navigate traffic away from the transformer.

The transformer issues also appear to have caused several nearby power lines to come down.

This is a developing story.

