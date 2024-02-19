Roots Picnic 2024: Lil Wayne, Jill Scoot, André 3000 headlining Philly festival

article

Attention Philly music lovers, the Roots Picnic is back again this summer with a mega lineup!

Lil Wayne & The Roots, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Gunna and Nas are all set to headline the "Celebration of New Orleans" at The Mann in Fairmount Park on June 1-2.

André 3000 will also present a special performance of his new album, "New Blue Sun!"

Live Nation made the major announcement live on Good Day Monday morning.

But it doesn't end there!

More than 30 performers will rock three different stages at the annual music festival, including Tyla, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Cam’ron, Fantasia, Muni Long and many more!

Related article

Tickets are available for presale on February 20, and general admission on February 23.

Check out the full lineup and purchase tickets at The Roots Picnic website.



