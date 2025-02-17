Roots Picnic 2025: D'Angelo, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz headlining Philly festival

article

The Brief The lineup for this year's Roots Picnic has officially been announced. Several headlines, along with dozens more performers, will hit the stage for the 2-day festival this summer. Tickets go on sale this Friday.



It's that time of year again, a beloved Philly tradition is back with another mega music lineup!

What we know:

D'Angelo with the Roots, Meek Mill and Lenny Kravitz are all set to headline the 2025 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park on May 31 and June 1.

The two-day summer festival will also see GloRilla hit the stage with Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, Laila, and more!

What they're saying:

The Rolling Stones named the Philly tradition "hip hop's greatest festival," while Billboard called it "one of the most heartfelt dedications to the breadth of Black music."

What's next:

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m.

Last year's festival, which featured André 3000, Shaboozey, Gunna, Jill Scott, Babyface, and Sexxy Red, sold out!