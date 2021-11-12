Rowan University reports flu outbreak

COVID-19 testing locations on the campus of Rowan University are now also testing for the flu as the university manages a flu outbreak.



Scott Woodside, the Director of Rowan University’s Wellness Center says, "This past week is when we saw a big uptick in students who had flu. It’s hitting us pretty hard."



Woodside says the university has had more than 100 cases in the last week and a half.



Rowan University sophomore Amanda Burke says some of her friends have been among the sick.



"I’ve just been staying in my room and avoiding them at all costs."



Limiting social interactions is encouraged. Burke also tells us that some classes have been impacted.



"Professors have sent out emails: 'If you don’t feel comfortable coming to class, etc.’ A lot of students missed this week because of the flu," says Burke.



Woodside says his main message right now is that this is a vaccine-preventable disease. The university is hosting flu vaccine clinics the next two Mondays in the Owl’s Nest inside of the student center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



University leaders are encouraging students to take precautions, like, handwashing and limiting large gatherings.



Woodside adds, "Everyone wants to get back to a sense of normalcy and that’s understandable, but with that, comes respiratory illnesses that we haven’t seen in two years, like, the flu."

