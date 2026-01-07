Roxborough High School racist graffiti: Police share surveillance video of vandalism suspect

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who they say spray-painted racist graffiti on the walls of Roxborough High School. Investigators shared surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday and asked anyone with info to come forward. Principal Kristen Williams Smalley said the school administration is "deeply disappointed by these actions."



Investigators shared surveillance video of a suspect accused of spray-painting "racist slogans" on the exterior walls of Roxborough High School on Sunday.

What we know:

Video shared by police shows the suspect dressed in light-colored clothing, a snow hat and orange face covering, approaching the school from Fountain Street.

The unknown suspect is seen carrying a bag in his left hand and a bright-colored item in his left hand with a gray and black backpack.

Investigators say the suspect started spray-painting the building around 5:30 a.m. and continued vandalizing the school walls with inflammatory graffiti.

He was last seen walking towards Ridge Avenue.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Tarik Khan posted about the incident on social media, saying "targeting students in the middle of the night is cowardice, and it does not define us."

"Every student deserves to feel safe and respected when they walk into school, not have to deal with hate meant to scare and intimidate them," he continued.

Roxborough High School Principal Kristen Williams Smalley said the school administration is "deeply disappointed by these actions."

What's next:

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.