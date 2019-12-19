Ruth Bader Ginsburg inducted into National Museum of American Jewish History Hall of Fame

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was inducted into the National Museum of American Jewish History's "Only in America" gallery on Thursday.

The museum awarded Justice Ginsburg the honor for being the first Jewish woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. The 86-year-old was appointed to her position on the highest court in the country in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.

Justice Ginsburg was joined on stage in the museum's ballroom by award-winning NPR correspondent and longtime friend Nina Totenberg. Guest speakers included authors of 'Notorious RBG' Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, and attorney Kenneth Feinberg.

In her induction speech, Justice Ginsburg said she is proud of her religion and described it as a tradition that demands justice.

"I hope in all the years I have the good fortune to serve on the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States, I will have the strength and courage to remain steadfast in the service of that demand," Ginsburg said.