Ryan Duffy: Neshaminy High School senior dies from bacterial meningitis, school says

The Brief A senior at Neshaminy High School, Ryan Duffy, died from a strain of bacterial meningitis. The school has been cleaned, but officials say the meningitis strain is not typically contagious in a school setting. Counseling services are available for students, and the Bucks County Health Department is involved.



Neshaminy High School student passes away

What we know:

Ryan Duffy, a senior at Neshaminy High School, became suddenly ill late last week and was admitted to the ICU.

He was diagnosed with "Streptococcus pneumoniae meningitis," a type not usually contagious in a school setting, according to the school.

The school district took precautionary measures by cleaning the high school over the weekend. However, they emphasized that this type of meningitis does not typically spread through casual contact like being in the same classroom or cafeteria.

Student reactions and community response

What they're saying:

"Not only was I surprised, I was really scared," said Vee Pyanova, a senior at the school.

Another senior, Skylar Heitz, shared, "We were really good friends freshman year...I was shocked, like, I thought, I had no words."

The school has a counseling team available, and administrators, along with counselors, have visited each of Ryan's classes to speak directly with his classmates.

The Bucks County Health Department is also working closely with the district to address any concerns.

Medical perspective on meningitis

Dr. Mike Cirigliano advises parents with concerns about exposure to contact their child’s doctor. He recommends practicing good hygiene and being vigilant for symptoms like severe headaches, sensitivity to light, and stiff necks.

"The mortality rate with these types of bacterial meningitis can be as high as 10 to 15 percent even with treatment," said Cirigliano.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Ryan contracted the strain of meningitis, and further details about any potential risk to other students have not been disclosed.