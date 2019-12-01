Sailor killed after man crashes into gate at Virginia base

article

A Navy sailor is dead after a man crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia.

News outlets report that a male civilian driving at a high rate of speed struck a security vehicle at a gate to Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story on Saturday evening.

The crash injured the man and a Navy master-at-arms. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The sailor, who the Navy has not yet identified, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The civilian is in custody at the hospital.

Both the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.