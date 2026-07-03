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Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade canceled due to extreme heat

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
America 250
Updated July 3, 2026 7:34 AM EDT Published July 3, 2026 7:32 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade has been canceled due to intense heat.
    • Temperatures on Friday are forecasted to stretch above 100 degrees with added humidity.
    • The One Philly: Unity Concert for America and the fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway are still scheduled to happen.

PHILADELPHIA - The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade that was scheduled to roll through Center City on Friday has been canceled. 

Temperatures in the city are slated to reach triple digits with added humidity, forcing organizers to cancel the 4th of July eve parade.

What we know:

The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade was slated to start near Independence Hall at 11 a.m., heading up Market Street and ending at City Hall in the afternoon. Over 50 marching bands and nearly two dozen floats were supposed to participate.

The start time of Friday's Pops on Independence with Idina Menzel at Independence National Historic Park has been pushed back to 8 p.m.

Heat cancels Queen Latifah concert in Philly
Heat cancels Queen Latifah concert in Philly

Heat cancels Queen Latifah concert in Philly

Oppressive heat forced the cancellation of the highly anticipated 250th celebration concert at Independence Mall Thursday, July 2. The event was set to feature Queen Latifah, the U.S. Army Field Band, and the Soldiers Chorus for a salute to service.

The parade route was among several adjustments to planned 4th of July celebrations due to heat-related concerns. Yesterday's Red, White, and Blue To-Do parade route was modified, and the U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus concert was canceled.

Temperatures in Philadelphia are forecasted to reach 104 degrees, with added humidity that will make it feel like 110 or hotter. 

What they're saying:

"As much as this decision pains everyone inside our organization, we simply cannot host an event of this size and scale under these dangerous heat conditions. Todd Marcocci and Under the Sun Productions, along with all the parade groups, have been working tirelessly to design something truly historic, and having to cancel it at the last minute is heartbreaking for all of us. While large-scale celebrations and community events may be our mission, our first responsibility will always be to the safety and security of our staff, our guests, and our event participants." – Michael DelBene, President & CEO of Welcome America, Inc.

What's next:

The One Philly: Unity Concert for America and the fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway are still scheduled to happen on the 4th of July.

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Road closures, SEPTA changes for July 4th Unity Concert and fireworks in Philadelphia

Major road closures will impact travel around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Tuesday, June 30 through Monday, July 6.

Christina Aguilera will headline the free concert outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and will be joined by Philadelphia legends like Meek Mill, Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, Jill Scott, and more. Fireworks will immediately follow the conclusion of the show.

The Source

  • Information provided by the City of Philadelphia.

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