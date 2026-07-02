Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade: Route, road closures, and more
PHILADELPHIA - The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will roll through Center City on Friday as Philadelphia celebrates America's 250th anniversary. The parade will feature 50 marching bands, over a dozen floats and more!
When does the parade start?
What we know:
The parade starts at noon and won't wrap up until approximately 4 p.m.
What is the parade route?
What we know:
The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will start outside Independence Hall at 5th and Chestnut.
From: The City of Philadelphia.
From there, the caravan of floats, bands, and marchers will turn up 5th Street onto Market Street. The parade will continue down Market Street, stopping at City Hall where the route will turn left onto Juniper Street before ending at Chestnut and Broad streets.
Road closures
What we know:
Road closures ahead of the parade will begin at 4 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- 3rd Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
- 4th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
- 5th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street
Featured
Road closures along the parade route will start at 11:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade.
- E. Market from 6th Street to 17th Street
- 7th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 8th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 9th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 10th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 11th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 12th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- 13th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 17th Street
- N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street
- 15th Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street between 11th Street and 16th Street
Where to watch the parade
What we know:
Visitors can watch the parade from anywhere along the parade route, but there will also be dedicated "cheer zones" that will offer freebies, food, and other fun experiences.
The Wawa Cheer Zone on 8th and Market will give away free iced teas and lemonades, as well as sparkling beverages, Herr's chips, and Tastykake Krimpets. The East Market Cheer Zone will be located between 11th and 12th streets, and will feature a DJ, giveaway, and food. Visitors at the City Hall Cheer Zone can expect more giveaways, and those 21 and over can purchase cocktails.
Who will march in the parade?
What we know:
The parade will feature over 250 "vibrant elements representing all 50 states and U.S. territories."
- 50 marching bandsArcadia High School Marching Band and Color Guard from CaliforniaPrattville High School Marching Band from AlabamaPulaski High School Marketing Band from WisconsinTriuggio Marching Band from Triuggio ItalyWorld Famous Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team Foothill High School Falcon Marching BandUnion High School Marching Band from Oklahoma The Greater Saint Petersburg Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps – Reading PA
- Arcadia High School Marching Band and Color Guard from California
- Prattville High School Marching Band from Alabama
- Pulaski High School Marketing Band from Wisconsin
- Triuggio Marching Band from Triuggio Italy
- World Famous Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team
- Foothill High School Falcon Marching Band
- Union High School Marching Band from Oklahoma
- The Greater Saint Petersburg Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band
- World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps – Reading PA
- 19 elaborate floatsFirst People FloatToasting America Float – presented by WawaWe Are The World Float – presented by American Airlines One Philly – A United City Float – presented by East MarketAgricultural Float – presented by Reading Terminal MarketAfrican American Heritage FloatPride FloatLiberty Tree and Flag FloatEducation FloatFiesta FloatDeclaration of Independence FloatLiberty Bell Float Women’s Right to Vote Float American Eagle FloatBirthday Cake FloatTibetan Association FloatFilipinoAssociation Float Falun Dafa FloatKorean American Association Float Council of Indian Organizations FloatChinese Benevolent Association Float
- First People Float
- Toasting America Float – presented by Wawa
- We Are The World Float – presented by American Airlines
- One Philly – A United City Float – presented by East Market
- Agricultural Float – presented by Reading Terminal Market
- African American Heritage Float
- Pride Float
- Liberty Tree and Flag Float
- Education Float
- Fiesta Float
- Declaration of Independence Float
- Liberty Bell Float
- Women’s Right to Vote Float
- American Eagle Float
- Birthday Cake Float
- Tibetan Association Float
- FilipinoAssociation Float
- Falun Dafa Float
- Korean American Association Float
- Council of Indian Organizations Float
- Chinese Benevolent Association Float
- Military and special units
- Historic and cultural showcases