Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade: Route, road closures, and more

The Brief The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will take place Friday at noon. The parade will stretch from Independence Hall, down Market Street, ending at City Hall. Over 50 marching bands and more than a dozen floats will participate in the parade.



The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will roll through Center City on Friday as Philadelphia celebrates America's 250th anniversary. The parade will feature 50 marching bands, over a dozen floats and more!

When does the parade start?

What we know:

The parade starts at noon and won't wrap up until approximately 4 p.m.

What is the parade route?

What we know:

The Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will start outside Independence Hall at 5th and Chestnut.

From: The City of Philadelphia.

From there, the caravan of floats, bands, and marchers will turn up 5th Street onto Market Street. The parade will continue down Market Street, stopping at City Hall where the route will turn left onto Juniper Street before ending at Chestnut and Broad streets.

Road closures

What we know:

Road closures ahead of the parade will begin at 4 a.m. through 1 p.m.

3rd Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

4th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

5th Street between Spruce Street and Arch Street

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Road closures along the parade route will start at 11:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade.

E. Market from 6th Street to 17th Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

13th Street between Arch Street and Walnut Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 17th Street

N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

15th Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street between 11th Street and 16th Street

Where to watch the parade

What we know:

Visitors can watch the parade from anywhere along the parade route, but there will also be dedicated "cheer zones" that will offer freebies, food, and other fun experiences.

The Wawa Cheer Zone on 8th and Market will give away free iced teas and lemonades, as well as sparkling beverages, Herr's chips, and Tastykake Krimpets. The East Market Cheer Zone will be located between 11th and 12th streets, and will feature a DJ, giveaway, and food. Visitors at the City Hall Cheer Zone can expect more giveaways, and those 21 and over can purchase cocktails.

Who will march in the parade?

What we know:

The parade will feature over 250 "vibrant elements representing all 50 states and U.S. territories."

50 marching bandsArcadia High School Marching Band and Color Guard from CaliforniaPrattville High School Marching Band from AlabamaPulaski High School Marketing Band from WisconsinTriuggio Marching Band from Triuggio ItalyWorld Famous Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team Foothill High School Falcon Marching BandUnion High School Marching Band from Oklahoma The Greater Saint Petersburg Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps – Reading PA

Arcadia High School Marching Band and Color Guard from California

Prattville High School Marching Band from Alabama

Pulaski High School Marketing Band from Wisconsin

Triuggio Marching Band from Triuggio Italy

World Famous Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Foothill High School Falcon Marching Band

Union High School Marching Band from Oklahoma

The Greater Saint Petersburg Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band

World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps – Reading PA

19 elaborate floatsFirst People FloatToasting America Float – presented by WawaWe Are The World Float – presented by American Airlines One Philly – A United City Float – presented by East MarketAgricultural Float – presented by Reading Terminal MarketAfrican American Heritage FloatPride FloatLiberty Tree and Flag FloatEducation FloatFiesta FloatDeclaration of Independence FloatLiberty Bell Float Women’s Right to Vote Float American Eagle FloatBirthday Cake FloatTibetan Association FloatFilipinoAssociation Float Falun Dafa FloatKorean American Association Float Council of Indian Organizations FloatChinese Benevolent Association Float

First People Float

Toasting America Float – presented by Wawa

We Are The World Float – presented by American Airlines

One Philly – A United City Float – presented by East Market

Agricultural Float – presented by Reading Terminal Market

African American Heritage Float

Pride Float

Liberty Tree and Flag Float

Education Float

Fiesta Float

Declaration of Independence Float

Liberty Bell Float

Women’s Right to Vote Float

American Eagle Float

Birthday Cake Float

Tibetan Association Float

FilipinoAssociation Float

Falun Dafa Float

Korean American Association Float

Council of Indian Organizations Float

Chinese Benevolent Association Float

Military and special units

Historic and cultural showcases