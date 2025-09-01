Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 in NFL's Top 100 Players of 2025 list

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley has been given the top spot on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2025 list. This is Barkley's fifth time being recognized on the list. Eight other Eagles were given spots on the list as well, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown.



On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley was unveiled as No. 1 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2025 list, which is voted on by players.

What we know:

The NFL's Offensive Player of the Year is the first Eagles player to earn the top spot, according to the team.

Barkley had a record 2024 season with the Eagles. He became only the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards, and in the playoffs, he broke the single-season record for rushing in a regular and postseason combined. Plus, he was a Pro-Bowler, an All-Pro and came in third in MVP voting. And, of course, the Eagles won the Lombardi Trophy this past February.

This is Barkley's fifth time being recognized, but he's not the only Eagle on this year's list. In total, nine players were recognized.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was ranked 19th, Lane Johnson was ranked 23rd and Zach Baun was ranked 26th. A.J. Brown, Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Jordan Mailata were ranked 29th, 43rd, 49th, 60th and 69th respectively.

NFL Top 100 List

What they're saying:

"The Top 100 list is always a little controversial, but it's fun for us here at (NFL) Films," Senior Producer Shannon Furman said in a statement. "Some guys love it. Some guys hate it. They don't understand how it could possibly work and whatnot."

"Saquon is a player who's always respected this list," Furman added.

Furman informed Barkley of the honor during an interview at the player's home in June.

"He was very stoic," Furman said. "He just had this big smile on his face and was just like, 'This is a great way to start this interview.'"

Furman said that after the interview ended, Barkley told him, "'If I wasn't going to be top 10 on this list, I was going to kick you out of my house.'"