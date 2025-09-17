Sausagefest in Philly: Food, beer and music at block party on Passyunk Avenue

article

The Brief The annual South Philly SausageFest, a kid-friendly and dog-friendly event, will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The festival will be held on West Passyunk Avenue at South Broad Street. Attendees can expect a variety of food, local craft beer, live music and a flea market.



This weekend, South Philadelphia's West Passyunk Avenue at South Broad Street will transform into a sausage celebration with food, music and a meaty spirit – the South Philly Sausage Fest is returning for its ninth year!

What we know:

The festival is dedicated to all things sausage and will feature local artists, craft breweries and flea market vendors for a great experience for the whole family.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 20, from noon to 7 p.m. on West Passyunk Avenue at South Broad Street.

The festival will have four food trucks and two restaurants serving sausages; from BBQ links to bacon-on-a-stick and classic South Philly sausage with onions and peppers, according to the event's organizer Newbold CDC.

Six local breweries are participating in the event, including BreweryARS, Cartesian Brewing and Second District.

The music lineup features classic blues and hard driving rock-and-roll performed by the Philadelphia School of Rock and other organized local acts. Over 20 arts and crafts vendors will be present, with 40 antiques in attendance as well.

The organizers say it is both kids and dog-friendly. Dogs must be on a leash.

Beer tickets can be purchased in advance on the event's website.