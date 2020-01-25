Say goodbye to the Route 15 trolleys in Brewerytown for at least a year

Say goodbye to the Route 15 trolleys, at least for now.

The beloved streetcars are coming off the tracks.

SEPTA Trolley

Instead of boarding those iconic trolleys, commuters will be riding in style on SEPTA buses.

SEPTA is replacing the trolleys for buses on Route 15 at least one year as they complete projects such as rehabilitating aging trolleys.

Riders are divided about the suspension of trolleys and buses as a replacement.