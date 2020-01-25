Expand / Collapse search

Say goodbye to the Route 15 trolleys in Brewerytown for at least a year

FOX 29 Philadelphia

Buses replace trolleys in Brewerytown until at least 2021

Marcus Espinoza reports on SEPTA's replacement of trolleys in Brewerytown while they complete construction projects

BREWERYTOWN - Say goodbye to the Route 15 trolleys, at least for now.

The beloved streetcars are coming off the tracks.

Instead of boarding those iconic trolleys, commuters will be riding in style on SEPTA buses.

SEPTA is replacing the trolleys for buses on Route 15 at least one year as they complete projects such as rehabilitating aging trolleys.

Riders are divided about the suspension of trolleys and buses as a replacement.