Child died after becoming distressed in Hersheypark wave pool: Officials

The Brief Officials say a 9-year-old child died after becoming distressed in the wave pool at Hersheypark on Thursday. Ten lifeguards were patrolling the wave pool at the time of the tragedy. Officials have withheld the identity of the child.



Hersheypark officials say a 9-year-old child died after becoming distressed in the wave pool at Hershey Park's The Boardwalk water park on Thursday.

The park kept the wave pool closed to guests on Friday out of respect to the family and the lifeguards who provided life-saving treatment.

What we know:

Park officials say the tragic incident happened after the 9-year-old child went into distress in the wave pool at The Boardwalk water park.

The child was given life-saving treatment by lifeguards and medics at the park before being taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

"Despite everyone's tireless efforts, the child did not recover," Hershey Park CEO John Lawn said.

What we don't know:

Officials have withheld the identity of the child out of respect for the family.

What they're saying:

Park officials say there were 10 lifeguards patrolling the wave pool at the time of the tragedy.

Those lifeguards, the park said, "received the highest level of training and certification from Ellis & Associates."

The park employs 19 Certified Lifeguard Instructors and one Instructor Trainer "to ensure all team members meet rigorous safety standards."

As part of Hersheypark's commitment to water safety, the park said complimentary life vests are available to all guests.

It's unknown if the child was wearing a life vest at the time of the tragedy.