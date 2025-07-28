Harper told Manfred to 'get the f--- out of our clubhouse' in heated exchange: report

article

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had a heated exchange in the Phillies' clubhouse last weekend, according to a new report.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Harper told Manfred to "get the f--- out of our clubhouse" during the argument, which stemmed from a discussion about a salary cap.

What we know:

The altercation reportedly happened during Manfred's annual visit with the team.

The meetings, Passan says, happen with all 30 of the MLB's teams in order for Manfred to improve his relations with the players. In this particular meeting, ESPN reports that Manfred mentioned the implementation of a salary cap, which prompted Harper's response.

Nick Castellanos tried to defuse the situation by saying, "I have more questions" and the meeting continued. At the end of the meeting, both Harper and Manfred shook hands, but Harper did not answer any calls from the commissioner the following day.

The backstory:

In the exchange, Harper mentioned that players "are not scared to lose 162 games", in reference to the expiring contract between the MLB and the MLB Player's Association (MLBPA). The MLBPA has been very outspoken about their opinions about the salary cap, a resounding disagreement among the players.

A handful of owners have spoken in agreement with the salary cap, opposing the views of the MLBPA. If no agreement is reached before the expiration of the current contract, which is December 1, 2026, a league-wide lockout will occur. The last lockout started in 2021 and lasted 3 months, pushing back Opening Day.

What they're saying:

Castellanos spoke to ESPN after the meeting.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos told ESPN, "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."