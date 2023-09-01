Expand / Collapse search

Saying thanks! Wawa is giving teachers free coffee every day in September

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teachers can wake up with Wawa, and enjoy a free cup of coffee all month-long in September.

PHILADELPHIA - Wake up with Wawa - for free!

Wawa is thanking local teachers and school staff in an extra-large way with free coffee.

Starting Friday, teachers can get a hot coffee every day, in any size, for the whole month of September.

That's 30 days of free coffee! Because who doesn't need a little pick-me-up before heading into class, or even after.

The "Cheers to Classrooms" promotion in only available for mid-Atlantic states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.