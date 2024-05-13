Jason Kelce mural unveiled at neighborhood Dunkin' in Delaware County

article

Does Havertown officially run on Jason Kelce?

The newly retired Eagles star is being honored with a brand-new mural in the town he and his family now call home.

Dunkin' on West Chester Pike partnered with local Philadelphia artist Glossback to celebrate the local legend for his 13-year career, and all the incredible work he has done off the field.

MORE HEADLINES:

The mural was unveiled at Kelce's neighborhood Dunkin' on Monday, featuring a drawing of the Eagles star with "Thank you, Jason!" written across the top.

Several community members, along with Eagles cheerleaders and Swoop himself came out to celebrate the big reveal.

A $13,000 check was also presented to Kelce's (Be)Philly Foundation.