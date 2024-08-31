Scam alert issued from Temple University: what you need to know

article

Temple University is alerting students and parents to a scam in which someone impersonates a Temple police officer to steal money.

Officials with the university sent out the alert saying a few parents had received phone calls from a 215-area code number saying they were Temple Police and their child had been arrested.

The caller went on to say the parents had to send money through Apple Pay or Cash App in order for their kids to be released from jail.

According to the university, the parents knew it was a scam, they did not send money to the caller and checked on their kids, making sure they were alright.

The Temple University Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incidents.

As a precaution and alert to parents, always know Temple University Police and Detectives will never call a parent or guardian to request money in order for their child to be released.

Always report any call of a suspicious nature to the police by dialing 215-204-1234.