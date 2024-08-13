Scam alert: Officials warn of fake arrest warrant emails in Montgomery County

article

A new email scam is circulating around Montgomery County, and local law enforcement is asking residents to be vigilant in protecting themselves.

Officials say the email claims an arrest warrant has been issued for failing to appear in court, instructing residents to pay through a Coinstar bitcoin terminal.

They are labeled as coming from the "FDIC GOVERNMENT OFFICE WARRANT DIVISION," with a subject line of "MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE *FALSE CLAIMS DIVISION.*"

Attached are various documents that the DA's office says look "official," but are actually "false and fake":

Arrest warrant from the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Another document with an FDIC logo and the U.S. Supreme Court seal

FDIC brochure announcing that individuals can make payments using a Coinstar bitcoin terminal

Contempt order that says it can be satisfied by paying a specific amount of money via the bitcoin terminal

"Montgomery County residents need to know that arrest warrants are never handled in this manner. No money is involved if there is a warrant issued for someone’s failure to appear in court for any reason. A failure to appear warrant must be handled in a courtroom in front of a Judge of the Court of Common Pleas," said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. "Further, bitcoin is not a currency accepted by Montgomery County courts or any other entity associated with our criminal justice system."

Police say they have seen an uptick in criminals impersonating deputy sheriffs for these types of "harmful" scams.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents to ask for payment of fines, settlement of warrants, court costs or any other reason," Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said.

If you receive a suspicious email, officials are asking you to call the police.