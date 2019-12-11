School delays as a result of Wednesday's inclement weather
PHILADELPHIA - FOX 29 has the latest school closings, delays and early dismissals in the area reported to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.
—— Allentown School District: Opens 2 hours late.
—— East Penn School District: Opens 2 hours late.
—— Faith Christian School - Roseto: Opens 2 hours late.
—— Laurel School District: Opens 1 hour late.
—— Lehigh Career & Technical Institute: Opens at 10:00 a.m.
—— Northwestern Lehigh Valley School District: Opens 2 hours late.
—— Oley Valley School District: Opens 2 hours late.
—— Parkland School District: Opens 2 hours late.
—— St. MIchael Archangel School - Coopersburg: Opens 2 hours late.
—— Upper Perkiomen School District: Opens 2 hours late.
—— Whitehall-Coplay School District: Opens 2 hours late.
