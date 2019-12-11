Weather Authority: Colder air brings rain, wet snow showers Wednesday

The wet weather continues with rain and wet snow making for a sloppy Wednesday morning rush. Temperatures will reach a high of around 39 degrees.

Some parts of the area will receive coatings of snow but there will not be large amounts of accumulation.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s through Thursday before bumping back up to the 50s by Friday.

More precipitation is expected in the form of some showers Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: AM snow. High: 39 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 49 Low: 46

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 55 Low: 43