School District of Philadelphia braces for possible SEPTA strike next week

If SEPTA workers and leaders don't reach a deal by early next week, Philadelphia students could see a drastic change in classes and school activities.

The School District of Philadelphia is preparing for the potential strike with a plan sent out to parents Friday morning, which includes the possibility of virtual learning.

"Staffing challenges or other conditions that may result from a strike could require some or all of our schools to shift to hybrid or 100% virtual learning," Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said in the announcement.

The current SEPTA contract expires Tuesday night, meaning the Broad and Market/Frankford subway lines, all city bus routes and six trolley routes could all be affected as early as midnight Wednesday.

Nearly 55,000 students currently use SEPTA to get to and from school every day, according to the school district.

"While I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves, I hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption," Watlington said.

The district is also considering relaxed absence and attendance policies for students, as well as temporary reassignments and extended overtime for staff.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for all students in the event of a SEPTA strike."