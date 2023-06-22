School District of Philadelphia offering free summer tutoring for students

article

The School District of Philadelphia is offering free tutoring for students who wish to continue their educational experience, and for those who may need a boost.

The programs are designed with the ages of the students in mind and extend from Pre-Kindergarten through students entering their senior year.

The program runs from June 26th through August 3rd and are set up as flexible and virtual. Some programs do take place at school buildings.

Additionally, there are QR codes, based on a child’s age, that can be scanned to find out which program works best for the student.

For more information, visit the district’s Summer Academic Programs website.