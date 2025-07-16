Schwarber wins MLB All Star Game MVP after 3 homers in inaugural swing-off tiebreaker

article

The Brief Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber won All-Star Game MVP after hitting three homers in the first ever tie-breaking swing-off. The National League won the All-Star Game for just the second time in the last dozen mid-season match-ups. The Phillies will get back into action on Friday at home against the Los Angeles Angels.



Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber made history on Tuesday night, winning All-Star Game MVP after clubbing three home runs in the first ever tie-breaking swing-off.

Schwarber's heroics happened after the National League blew a 6-0 lead it held through the first six innings, including a two-run rally in the 9th inning to tie it.

The backstory:

In baseball’s equivalent of soccer’s penalty-kicks shootout, the game was decided by having three batters from each league take three swings each off coaches.

Boone picked Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena and Aranda on Monday, and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts picked Eugenio Suárez, Schwarber and Pete Alonso for the NL. Because Suárez was hit on the left hand by a fastball in the eighth inning, the NL turned to its alternate, Kyle Stowers.

Players from both teams stood outside their dugouts, some already in street clothes, jumping and shouting after each long ball from their side. Yankees coach Travis Chapman threw to the AL batters and Dodgers coach Dino Ebel to the NL hitters.

Rooker put the AL ahead by homering on his last two swings, and Stowers hit one. Randy Arozarena boosted the AL lead to 3-1.

Ebel had thrown BP to Schwarber two years ago at the WBC.

"He asked me right before, he was like, where do you want it?" Schwarber recalled "I’m like, just middle. And he’s like, `I gotcha.’"

He took two pitches and deposited the third just over the center-field fence. Schwarber took another, then hit a 461-foot drive over the right-center bullpen. After letting two more go by, he dropped to a knee while pulling the third, craned his neck and held his bat it the air as the ball landed in the fourth row of the Chop House seats.

"I didn’t hit it, obviously, my best, but I was thinking I got enough of it," Schwarber said. "And I was just kind of down there, hoping, saying: go, go, go. And it went. And it was awesome."

Aranda followed with a fly well short of the center-field warning track, drove a pitch about a foot shy of the top of the right-field wall and hit an opposite-field pop that dropped in medium left.

Alonso, a two-time Home Run Derby champion, didn’t have to bat and patted Schwarber on the head as fireworks went off at Truist Field.

"I felt like a closer like a closer going into a game," Alonso said, "and then it’s like, wait, the guy in the field got a double play to end the inning. You’re not going in."

What was the score?

MLB, after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau, said in 2022 that All-Star Games ending in a swing-off would be listed as tied, with a notation of the game being decided in a swing-off. MLB’s official postgame notes listed Tuesday’s outcome as a 7-6 NL victory.

In earlier action

Ketel Marte’s two-run double in the first had put the NL ahead, and Alonso’s three-run homer off Kris Bubic and Corbin Carroll’s solo shot against Casey Mize opened a 6-0 lead in the sixth.

The AL comeback began when Rooker hit a three-run pinch homer against Randy Rodríguez in a four-run seventh that included Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI groundout. Robert Suarez allowed consecutive doubles to Byron Buxton and Witt with one out in ninth, and Steven Kwan’s infield hit on a three-hopper to third off Edwin Díaz drove in the tying run.

Robot umpire debuts

Four of five challenges were successful in the first use of the robot umpire in the All-Star Game

What's next:

Schwarber and the Phillies will get back into regular season action on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.