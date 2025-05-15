Scratch-offs totaling $8 million sold at Philadelphia shops
PHILADELPHIA - Two lottery winners have hit the jackpot in Philadelphia this week with just some scratch-off tickets!
What we know:
The winning tickets were picked up at two different lottery retailers in Philadelphia, and are worth a total of $8 million.
A $5 million "Lion’s Share" scratch-off was sold at Lin Harbinson Inc. on Harbinson Avenue.
Then, a "3s a Charm" scratch-off ticket was sold at Guavaberry Foods & Drinks on South 4th Street.
The combined winning total is $8 million, and has earned a $10,000 bonus for each retailer.
What's next:
Scratch-off winners must claim their prize before the ticket expires one year from the game's end-sale date.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery.