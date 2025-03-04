Search for possible human remains underway in New Castle County: police

article

The Brief Police area searching for possible human remains in New Castle County. SKYFOX was live as crews investigate around Red Mills Farm. Residents should expect delays and a large police presence.



Residents in parts of New Castle County can expect to see an increased police presence Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police are investigating a report of possible human remains in the area of Red Mills Farms.

A terrain search is underway Capitol Trail, between Fairwa and Polly Drummond Hill roads.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews appeared to be digging along a trench in the ground.

What's next:

Police say to expect intermittent lane closures and traffic delays as they continue to investigate.

"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."