Search for possible human remains underway in New Castle County: police
NEWARK, Del. - Residents in parts of New Castle County can expect to see an increased police presence Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Police are investigating a report of possible human remains in the area of Red Mills Farms.
A terrain search is underway Capitol Trail, between Fairwa and Polly Drummond Hill roads.
SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews appeared to be digging along a trench in the ground.
What's next:
Police say to expect intermittent lane closures and traffic delays as they continue to investigate.
"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County Police.