FIFA plans July 4 celebration for France-Paraguay World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium

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The Brief FIFA announced special Independence Day programming for Saturday’s France-Paraguay match. The celebration will include performances, a flyover and a tifo card display. Fans are being urged to arrive early, prepare for the heat and watch out for fake tickets.



FIFA is planning a major Independence Day celebration at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday before France and Paraguay face off in a World Cup Round of 16 match.

What we know:

The pregame celebration will mark the United States’ Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

FIFA said the Philadelphia ceremony will honor the city’s history and its legacy as the birthplace of the United States.

The France-Paraguay match is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at Philadelphia Stadium.

Independence Day celebration

The pregame programming will include a U.S. national anthem performance by Tony Award winner Idina Menzel.

The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale will perform a special rendition of "America the Beautiful."

The Roots, the Grammy-winning hip-hop band founded in Philadelphia, are also scheduled to perform.

Other planned pre-match elements include a ceremonial moment featuring Miss Pennsylvania Stephanie Skinner, a tifo card display for fans, a field cover, pyrotechnics and themed video-board signage.

FIFA also said there will be a flyover by the VFA-11 and VFA-81 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, who is from Philadelphia, is scheduled to provide halftime entertainment.

Heat and fan safety

FIFA said it is using a tiered heat mitigation model to help protect players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff.

For Saturday’s match, misting fans will be available on 11th Street as fans approach the stadium. Cooling tents will also be available within the stadium footprint at the Stadium Fan Experience.

Fans will be allowed to bring one soft, plastic, factory-sealed disposable water bottle up to 20 ounces into Philadelphia Stadium. FIFA said the same policy applies to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the U.S. and Canada.

Water fountains at Philadelphia Stadium are located on the concourse behind Sections 103, 118, 122, C3, C19, C24, C38, 204 and 222.

What fans should know

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday. FIFA said fans should be in their seats 30 minutes before kickoff for the pregame ceremony.

Fans are also being encouraged to arrive early enough to see warmups, which are scheduled to begin 65 minutes before kickoff, and to help ensure a smooth entry.

FIFA is also warning fans not to fall for fake tickets. The organization said FIFA.com/tickets is the only official resale platform and that tickets are generally not paper tickets.