Search underway for West Chester woman, 27, missing in Maine

The Maine Warden Service is leading the search Monday for a Pennsylvania woman last seen near Schoodic Beach on Donnell Pond in the town of Franklin.

Wardens say Carolyn Leigh Meadows, 27, of West Chester, was last seen around noon on Sunday. She is believed to be with her 8-year-old chocolate lab.

Wardens and volunteers searched through the night and they are continuing the search on Monday.

