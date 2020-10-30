Seattle sports power couple Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe get engaged

Seattle's power sports couple, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, are apparently engaged!

Bird posted a photo on Instagram of Rapinoe, slipping a ring onto her finger.

The Seattle Storm tweeted its congratulations to the couple.

Bird just led the Seattle Storm to a third WNBA Championship this year. She also has four Olympic gold medals.

Rapinoe, of the OL Reign, has an Olympic gold medal and two Women's World Cup titles.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 27: Power couple, USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird enjoy the game at the Alaska Airlines Arena on January 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The pair met in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Bird came out as gay in an ESPN story in the summer of 2017.

Bird and Rapinoe were the first openly gay couple to be on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.