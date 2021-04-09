Second FEMA supported vaccination clinic to open Saturday in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia will open its second federally-supported mass vaccination clinic at the Esperanza Community Center in Feltonville as the city looks to ramp up its effort to innoculate over 1M residents.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has collaborated with Philadelphia to run the mega site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, will take the reins at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center on 4200 block of North 5th Street.

The clinic will formally open to eligible vaccine candidates on Saturday, according to a press release. Officials believe the site will have the capacity to deliver 1500–2,500 vaccinations per day.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, FEMA Administrator Janice Barlow, and Pa. National Guard Brigadier General Edwards Little will help commemorate the site Friday morning.

The Health Department has supplemented the FEMA-run sites with a number of smaller mass vaccination clinics around the city over the past several months. Dr. Farley on Good Day Philadelphia said the city is up to 230 enrolled vaccine providers with plans for further expansion.

Health officials on Monday will expand vaccine eligibility to all of Phase 1C, which includes sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and package delivery workers. Most people who cannot work remotely, like transportation workers, media members and social service workers, are also included in Phase 1C.

People 65+, healthcare workers, long-term care staff, and residents remain vaccine eligible as the city's stockpile of doses grows. Dr. Farley urged anyone who is vaccine eligible, especially those at high-risk, to get their shot now before the city opens enrollment to all people 16 and over on April. 19.

