Second federally supported mass vaccination site to open in Philadelphia

article

A second federally supported mass vaccination site is set to open in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood in early April.

The clinic will be located at the non-profit Esperanza, Inc. on the 4200 block of N. 5th Street. It will be equipped to deliver 1500–2,500 vaccinations per day.

"I am thrilled to see the federal government continue to step up to the plate and support us to help protect every Philadelphian," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health Vaccine Data shows that 19140, where Esperanza, Inc. is located is a zip code in the bottom third of vaccinations in the city and central to the other zip codes in the lowest third.

"This new vaccination center is particularly important because it will allow us to better reach under-vaccinated populations, particularly residents of color in Franklinville and surrounding communities. I also want to thank the team at Esperanza for their support in standing up the new clinic. The collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners has been strong throughout this response to allow us to address the needs of Philadelphians. We're looking forward to getting past COVID-19 and these historic challenges, together," Kenney added.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is working with SEPTA to improve access and make it easier for residents to travel for their vaccine.

Advertisement

This site is expected to open the week of April 5 and will be managed by the City of Philadelphia with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

FEMA in partnership with the city opened a mass vaccination center at the Pennsylvania Convention Center earlier this month where they vaccinated about 6,000 people daily.

PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

FEMA opens mass vaccination clinic Wednesday at Pennsylvania Convention Center

Philadelphia FEMA site accepting walk-ups for COVID vaccine, only if specific criteria is met

Philadelphia to lift ban on large outdoor events, spokesperson says

COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania: What you need to know

Philadelphia continues vaccination effort with FEMA's mass clinic

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter