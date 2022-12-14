Second shark attack reported in Hawaii days after woman disappeared while snorkeling

A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling.

According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The shark released the man after he used a diving knife to defend himself, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Shark warning signs have been posted at Hawai‘i Island’s ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay.

Last week, a 60-year-old woman visiting from Washington state disappeared while snorkeling. Her husband and witnesses told officials she was attacked by a shark. The search of the area around Keawakapu Point was called off Friday.

Shark warning sign (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The state's Division of Aquatic Resources says there's an increased risk of shark attacks during certain months, in particular, October through December, FOX Weather reports. Although fewer people are in the water from November to December, some of Hawaii’s most serious shark attacks took place during those months.