Second Temple student suspended for antisemitic sign at Barstool Philly bar

The Brief A second student was suspended from Temple University following an antisemitic incident at Barstool. A sign reading "F--- the Jews" was displayed at the Philly bar over the weekend. The second suspension comes as both Dave Portnoy and the first suspended student spoke out.



The fallout continues after an antisemitic sign displayed at Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sansom Street bar caused an uproar in Philadelphia and beyond.

What we know:

Temple University confirmed in a statement Wednesday that a second student has been suspended amid an investigation into the incident.

"As you know, a disgraceful incident of antisemitism occurred at an off-campus establishment over the weekend, resulting in one student immediately being placed on interim suspension," Temple University President John Fry said. "Since then, our Division of Student Affairs has been continuing its investigation, and we have identified another student who has also been placed on interim suspension.

The university has yet to release the identity of the second student, but did condemn antisemitism while addressing recent "troubling" videos.

"Yesterday, we became aware that a student participated in an interview with a media personality who has a history of producing extreme antisemitic and racist content. The content of this interview was both appalling and deeply offensive. Antisemitism is not tolerated at Temple. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and we will be relentless in our efforts to combat it, especially when members of our community have been targeted because of their Jewish identity.

Unrelated to this incident, we also recently learned of a troubling video circulating on social media in which a current Temple University student makes alarming comments related to the United States. The person is identified in this video as a member of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). SJP is not a recognized student organization at Temple and remains suspended because of actions that violated the Student Conduct Code. This suspension applies to all operations related to SJP using Temple’s name, branding or resources."

The backstory:

The second suspension comes several days after a sign reading "F--- the Jews" was displayed at the Barstool Philly bar, sparking a response from Dave Portnoy, who says he fired two waitresses for carrying out the antisemitic incident.

On Sunday, Temple University identified the first student involved, and placed them on interim suspension.

Portnoy initially offered to pay for the student's trip to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaus, but quickly rescinded the invitation after he claimed the student "made a 180."

"Whatever ramifications come his way, he 100 percent earned and deserved," Portnoy said.

Temple student speaks out

On Tuesday, the first suspended Temple student shared his side of the story in a video posted to X:

"Over this past weekend, I was at an establishment in Philadelphia where an incident occurred, and Dave Portnoy sensationalized it to his 9.2 million followers on Instagram and X, essentially turning it into a global news story. Although I had nothing to do with the sign coming out, nor do I know who did it, I know that the sign was provocative because it reminded people a lot of the unjust things that Israel is doing around the world, thus leading me to report on it.

Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered over the sentiments of that sign and even kick me out of the establishment forever. However, they have no right to destroy my life over free speech and ultimately something that was an edgy joke."

Frankly, they're more worried about destroying and uprooting me than the thousands of people getting destroyed and uprooted in genocide. That sign had no effect in terms of killing any Jews. However, Israel kills thousands of people on a daily basis. Dave Portnoy and the greater Jewish community are acting as if they are the victims when this whole time I am the victim."

The 21-year-old then went on to ask the public for help, including a GiveSendGo in the caption of his video.

"Dave Fornoy owes me restitutions and an apology for everything that he has done and caused me in these past few days. In an attempt to expose me, he exposed himself as almost a total fraud, going back on everything he stands for. Please, I'm imploring you. I'm asking you for help to pay for these attacks, to pay any possible legal restitution, any relocation expenses, any educational expenses, and show the founders of cancel culture that their reign of tyranny is over."

Portnoy responds

The Barstool Sports creator quickly clapped back, posting a response to the student's video.

"This dude is a flat liar. I talked to him on the phone with his buddy and they both owned up to it and cried about it. He then lawyered up after speaking with his family. His name came out because he’s a moron and uploaded the "F--- the Jews" sign to his Instagram before I even knew about it. He already went viral without me. He spreads hate and uses the conflict in the Middle East as his excuse. And did it in a bar with my company's name on it. Now he’s trying to profit from it. I’m sure he’ll make money because there is lots of antisemitism in the world. Regardless, this is the least surprising thing ever. He is the definition of a coward. Zero accountability for his actions. I don’t care what religion you are or even how you feel about the Middle East. This was an act of pure hate and this should disgust you."