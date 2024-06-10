Jay-Z's Roc Nation wants to help Philadelphia students get $300 million in scholarships
PHILADELPHIA - Low-income households in Philadelphia are at the forefront of a new educational campaign spearheaded by Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation.
It's called the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success, and its aim is to help underprivileged students get into Philadelphia's private schools.
"PASS – which is also known as Senate Bill 757 – is legislation aimed at increasing education opportunities for underprivileged youth attending the state’s lowest performing public schools," according to a press release.
Roc Nation, who says they have a longstanding commitment to the Philadelphia community, will help students secure $300 million in scholarships.
Students and parents can learn more about the campaign during a series of "Dine and Learn" events across the Philadelphia area from June 10 through June 21.
"We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers," Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said.
However, the campaign has been met with criticism from pro-public education groups, including AFT Philadelphia, who tweeted a photo of Jay-Z with Philadelphia billionaire Jeffrey Yass captioned, "This ain't it."