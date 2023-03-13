Expand / Collapse search
Senator Mitch McConnell discharged to inpatient facility

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Politics
Examining Mitch McConnell's concussion symptoms

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is currently in the hospital after he tripped and fell at a dinner party at a D.C. restaurant Wednesday night. McConnell's fall has sparked conversations about concussions and the effects they can have on the brain. Bryan Pugh, the Maryland Executive Director of the Brain Injury Association, explains how the Senator's age and previous medical history can affect his recovery.

WASHINGTON - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after falling at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel last week. 

While hospitalized, doctors also discovered a minor rib fracture.

The Kentucky Senator's office says the minority leader will continue his recovery at an inpatient facility for a "period of physical therapy" before returning home.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 7: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received," a statement from McConnell's communications director reads. 