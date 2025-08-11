SEPTA budget deadline could cause service cuts just before first day of school in Philadelphia

The Brief SEPTA is threatening to cut services by 20% if funding isn't received by Friday. The service cuts would kick in on Aug. 24 – the eve of the first day of school in Philadelphia. Service cuts include slashing nearly three dozen bus routes, reducing regional rail trips, and more.



Facing a $213M budget deficit, SEPTA is just days away from enacting service cuts that would kick in just before the first day of school in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are being pressured to fund SEPTA as the state's largest transit system continues to claim that it's facing a $213M budget deficit.

SEPTA plans to slash services by 20% if funding isn't granted by Friday. Those cuts will go into effect on Aug. 24 – the day before the first day of school in Philadelphia.

State lawmakers have been deadlocked in a budget stalemate for more than a month, with the House passing a proposal that funded mass transit four times.

Service cuts would halt nearly three dozen bus routes, reduce trips on regional rail lines, and end special services like express trips to the South Philly sports complex.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro urged state lawmakers to find a solution to the budget crisis, calling it a "Pennsylvania issue."

"Don't let anybody tell you that this is a Philadelphia issue or a Pittsburgh issue: It's a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue," he said.

Shapiro spoke alongside SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer claimed the service cuts will impact more than just SEPTA riders.

"For tens of thousands of riders, SEPTA will no longer be a viable option," Sauer said.

What's next:

Pennsylvania Senators will return to session on Tuesday afternoon.