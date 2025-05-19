SEPTA budget hearings underway: Day 1 recap

Budget hearings have opened on SEPTA’s new funding package, expected to impose deep cuts in the system if state funding is not approved.

What we know:

Demonstrators filled the sidewalk in front of SEPTA’s Philadelphia headquarters Monday.

They came to support the region’s transportation authority as budget hearings started on SEPTA’s plans to slash services and hike fees.

Lauren Montgomery rides SEPTA to her job at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. "I know that other areas of Pennsylvania think this doesn’t impact them, or it’s just there, but they have family members sitting in our hospital right now. We will not be able to serve those patients," she said in Monday’s opening sessions.

Governor Shapiro is urging the legislature to fund SEPTA with 168 million in state dollars, but opposition has grown among Republicans and legislators from rural communities who argue their taxpayers don’t benefit.

Every one of the dozens of speakers stood with SEPTA Monday.

Will Tung’s wife and daughter use the system.

"We are completely dependent on the T-3 trolley. The fact that the service is going to be cut more is utterly devastating for me and my family. We’re actually considering buying a second car. A big expense for us in this city," said Tung.

If state dollars don’t flow, SEPTA has said it will cut service by 45 percent-including slashing rail, bus, and trolley routes while hiking fares by more than 21 percent.

What's next:

The Authority invited legislators on Friday to see its operations up close in a full court press for support.

The interim G.M. said he gets their concerns.

"I think they’re looking for a way to solve a problem that’s even bigger than transit. They’re looking for ways to solve their own budget crisis," said Scott Sauer.

The push comes to shove in late June when the state budget is due, as some fear their link to the outside world is threatened.