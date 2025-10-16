SEPTA could miss federal deadline for Silverliner IV rail car inspection: Everything we know

The Brief SEPTA faces backlash over burning Silverliner IV train cars and budget cuts. Officials say SEPTA could miss the federal inspection deadline for 225 rail cars. Major long-term projects are slated to be canceled or delayed due to funding issues.



SEPTA came under fire Thursday afternoon by riders as it grapples with budget constraints and safety concerns.

SEPTA's budget crisis impacts major projects

What we know:

SEPTA has announced the cancellation or delay of several major projects due to a lack of funding.

These include the purchase of 247 new buses, expansion plans for the Frazer train station in Chester County, ADA upgrades to the Bristol train station, and the introduction of new electric buses.

These projects, totaling nearly $400 million, are now on hold as budget issues remain unresolved in Harrisburg.

SEPTA's General Manager Scott Sauer attributes these challenges to chronic underfunding, which has forced the agency to stretch its aging infrastructure beyond its intended lifespan.

"For decades, chronic underfunding has forced SEPTA to stretch aging infrastructure and vehicles far beyond their intended lifespans. The result is what the region is experiencing today," said Sauer.

Public criticism and safety concerns

SEPTA was called to testify at a hearing for City Council’s Committee on Transportation and Utilities.

The focus was the recent incidents where Silverliner IV rail cars caught fire in separate incidents over the last year.

The trains were introduced in the late 1970s. Once again, SEPTA blamed the lack of long-term funding.

What they're saying:

Transit advocate Lance Haver questioned SEPTA's decision-making, asking, "Why didn’t SEPTA borrow the money to buy new rail cars..why did it wait for them to catch on fire?"

Area transit riders have also expressed frustration over the burning regional rail trains and unreliable service.

"It’s been terrible. Never knowing if your train is going to show up or not is extremely disruptive," said Mitch Tanne.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has mandated SEPTA to inspect its entire Silverliner IV fleet of 225 cars by Oct. 31.

SEPTA's General Manager acknowledges the timeline is aggressive and admits there is a good chance they may not meet the deadline.