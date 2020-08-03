SEPTA providing Social Distancing Coaches to help the public with any questions

article

SEPTA is providing the public with assistance in mask-wearing and social distancing beginning Tuesday, officials said.

Anyone with questions can feel free to ask SEPTA’s new Social Distancing Coaches. These coaches will be positioned in key locations throughout SEPTA’s system.

Two coaches per location will be on hand at the designated spots to help riders with any questions they may have regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.

The first locations the public will find the coaches will be on the Market-Frankford Line at the 69th Street Transportation Center, the Frankford Transportation Center and at the 15th Street Station in Center City. These coaches will be stationed at the locations Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

In the coming weeks, other locations the public will find these coaches include the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock, City Hall and at the regional rail hubs at Jefferson Station, Suburban Station and 30th Street Station. The coaches will branch out to the suburban rail stations after that.

Further questions regarding these coaches or other matters can be found at the SEPTA website, here.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP