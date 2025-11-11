SEPTA regional rail cuts continue on Tuesday as inspection of Silverliner IV fleet continues

The Brief SEPTA slashed multiple regional rail train routes from the suburbs into Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The cuts are due to a train car shortage caused by a federally mandated inspection of SEPTA's Silverliner IV fleet. The trains have been involved in five fires this year alone, prompting officials to put forth a 14-point safety plan.



SEPTA riders using the regional rail line to get into the city from Philadelphia's suburbs were left frustrated for a second straight day after the transit authority slashed more rush hour train lines.

Which stops are canceled on Tuesday?

What we know:

The following a.m. peak hour trains will be canceled in advance on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines: 9411, 412, 425, 802, 809 and 814.

The following additional trains will be canceled later in the day: 9426, 9435, 436, 449, 9450, 9459, 460, 473, 821, 826, 833, 838, 845, 850, 857, 862.

Fewer cars for each train, causing crowded conditions and skipped stations, especially stations closer to Center City.

SEPTA has provided detailed information about service impacts riders can expect for the remainder of this year.

The backstory:

The cancellations come as SEPTA continues to undergo federally mandated safety inspections of its 50-year-old Silverliner IV fleet.

The Federal Railroad Administration has given SEPTA until Nov. 14 to finish inspections, and Dec. 5 to install new heat-sensing technology.

The Silverliner IV trains have been involved in five fires this year, prompting officials to mandate inspections and a 14-point safety plan.

What you can do:

Stay up to date on the latest regional rail cancellations here.