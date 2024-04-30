SEPTA releases final 'Bus Revolution' plans

article

SEPTA is releasing its final proposal to re-design its bus network.

The revised plan comes after a series of community meetings on the proposed "Bus Revolution."

SEPTA says the new network will offer more frequent rides and make stops more accessible to more passengers.

The SEPTA board is expected to take up the proposal at its next meeting May 23rd.

They say regarding the most recent engagement, the Bus Revolution will incorporate these changes:

Reinstate the full alignment of Route 32 between Roxborough and South Broad Street serving Strawberry Mansion and Fairmount

Reinstate the full alignment of Route 16 to City Hall

Restore the full-length alignment of Route 57 (removing the split at York and Dauphin)

Reinstate Route H as Route 71 to preserve connections in Mt. Airy and Germantown to the Broad Street Line

Extend Route 26 through East Falls to the new Wissahickon Transit Center

Reinstate Route 12 to 50th and Woodland

Extend Route 73 along Aramingo and Frankford Avenues (replacing route 25)

Additionally, two other changes are being made, based on suggestions from Philadelphia City Council:

Restore Route 18 alignment in Cedarbrook to preserve local service on Mt Pleasant Ave, Michener Ave, and Roumfort Rd.

Increase the frequency of Route 52 trips serving 54th and City Ave to ensure N. 52nd St. in Wynnefield is served by the frequent bus network

"The new bus network will improve access to our families, friends, healthcare, jobs, education, and places of worship. We have worked closely with City Council and our riders, operators, and stakeholders for more than two years to deliver a plan that will make our bus network more frequent, reliable, and accessible across the entire region," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "As we work toward implementation, we will continue to listen to our riders and stakeholders to ensure that our network provides equitable access for all."

When the network meets final approval, SEPTA will begin a comprehensive public education campaign, in order to appraise the public of the changes. A rollout of the new changes should begin in the summer of 2025 and continue into the fall.

For more information, visit any one of SEPTA's social media sites @SEPTA, or go to SEPTA.org.