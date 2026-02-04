Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announces exit

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced he is leaving the team Wednesday, Feb. 4. Stoutland shared his decision in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. He spent 13 seasons with the Eagles and coached multiple players to Pro Bowl honors.



Jeff Stoutland, the Philadelphia Eagles’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach, announced Wednesday, Feb. 4, that he is leaving the team after 13 seasons.

Stoutland shares message with fans and team

Stoutland posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end. When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out"

Stoutland joined the Eagles in 2013 and became the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff.

Stoutland’s impact on the Eagles

By the numbers:

Stoutland has 42 years of coaching experience and is the first offensive line coach since the 1970 NFL merger to produce Pro Bowlers in 12 consecutive seasons with the same team.

He coached seven players to a total of 26 Pro Bowl appearances, including Brandon Brooks, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Jason Kelce, Evan Mathis and Jason Peters.

Stoutland helped several players achieve franchise records for Pro Bowl selections at their positions.

Stoutland’s departure marks the end of an era for the Eagles’ coaching staff, with his leadership credited for developing one of the league’s most consistent offensive lines.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what Stoutland’s next career move will be or who will replace him as the Eagles’ offensive line coach.