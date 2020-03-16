SEPTA: Service canceled for 14 Regional Rail trains due to 'manpower issues'

article

SEPTA has canceled service for 14 Regional Rail trains due to staff shortage.

The cancellations come amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the Delaware Valley.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The following Regional Rail trains were canceled Monday morning due to "manpower issues," according to SEPTA.

– Media/Elwyn | Inbound train #344, scheduled to depart Elwyn at 8:31 a.m., is canceled.

– Paoli/Thorndale | Outbound train #517, scheduled to depart Suburban Station at 9:23 a.m., is canceled. Inbound train #9516, scheduled to depart Bryn Mawr at 8:39 a.m., is canceled. Inbound train #540 will make all local stops between Bryn Mawr and 30th Street Station. Outbound train #515 will originate from Suburban Station on track #5. Passengers at Temple University and Jefferson Station board train #4517 for connection.

– Lansdale/Doylestown | Outbound train #540 will make a station stop at Wayne Junction and Fern Rock Transportation Center today.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

New Jersey coronavirus cases swell to 98; 2 deaths reported

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 63, Philadelphia reports 8 cases

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

– Chestnut Hill East | Inbound train #7327, scheduled to depart Chestnut Hill East at 8:03 a.m., is canceled.

– Manayunk/Norristown | Train #2301 scheduled to leave Elm Street at 6:49 AM, is canceled.

– Lansdale/Doylestown | Train #516 scheduled to leave Suburban Station at 6:30 AM, train #511 scheduled to leave Doylestown at 6:30 AM, train #515 scheduled to leave Lansdale at 7:44 AM, are canceled.

– Paoli/Thorndale | Train #5714 scheduled to leave Thorndale at 6:14 AM, is canceled.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP