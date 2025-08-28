SEPTA sued by group of riders over ongoing service cuts

The Brief A group of SEPTA riders filed a lawsuit against the transit authority amid ongoing service cuts. They claim SEPTA has millions of dollars in reserve funds that could be used to avoid the cuts. SEPTA called the service cuts "a necessary part of a larger plan to balance the budget."



A lawsuit was filed against SEPTA by a group of riders who claim the transit authority has millions in reserve funds that can be used to avoid the ongoing service cuts.

What we know:

SEPTA enacted sweeping service cuts last weekend after the deadline past to secure crucial funding from Pennsylvania leaders to keep the transit system running.

Over two dozen bus routes were discontinued, 16 others were shortened, and services to the 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines were reduced.

Days later, a group of disgruntled riders filed a lawsuit against SEPTA that claims the agency has millions of dollars in reserve funds that can be used to avoid the cuts.

What they're saying:

SEPTA did not directly respond to the lawsuit's claim about reserve funds, but called the service cuts "a necessary part of a larger plan to balance the budget."

"SEPTA conducted a full equity analysis in accordance with all regulations before proposing the plan for service cuts and fare increases," SEPTA said in a statement.

"SEPTA did not want to take these steps However, service cuts and fare increases are a necessary part of a larger plan to balance the budget."

What's next:

Still faced with a $213M budget deficit, SEPTA remains hopeful it will eventually secure the necessary funding from lawmakers in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania House Appropriations Committee has a "Vote Meeting" scheduled for Labor Day.

Starting in September, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90. The cost of a Monthly TransPass will increase from $96 to $116.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The plan also involves eliminating 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines, with a 9 p.m. curfew on Metro and Regional Rail services.