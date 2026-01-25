SEPTA suspending all bus routes, Regional Rail amid winter storm: Here's what we know

The Brief SEPTA has suspended some service on Sunday. Snow has created hazardous conditions for some travel. Service will resume when conditions are safe.



Sunday's winter storm has prompted SEPTA to suspend some of its service for part of the day.

What we know:

SEPTA will suspend all bus and Regional Rail service starting at 2 p.m. Sunday due to "deteriorating conditions."

Officials say the service will remain suspended until the end of the device, and won't resume until safe conditions are established.

FIND THE LATEST WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

T1 service is also suspended, and the remaining T lines are operating on reduced service. Metro routes L, B, D and M will continue to run.

What you can do:

The Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines are still currently running, and are the best options for travelers.

SEPTA is encouraging riders to allow extra time for safe travel, and to check online for the latest information.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 29’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. Get the latest on the forecast, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.