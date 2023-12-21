SEPTA Board approves new contract agreement for Transit Police Union

article

SEPTA Board approved a new contract between SEPTA and Transit Police during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

FOTP Lodge 109 covers approximately 170 SEPTA Transit Police Officers.

Union members voted earlier this week and reached a tentative three-year agreement, which includes salary increases and maintains health and pension benefits.

"I want to thank the SEPTA negotiating team and FOTP leadership for working around the clock to reach an agreement that is fair for all involved," said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr.

At the meeting, Manager Leslie S. Richards added, "the agreement is also fiscally responsible for SEPTA as we approach an uncertain future with the fiscal cliff looming in the spring."

The Board also approved the new contract between SEPTA and Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 1594. Union members voted to ratify its one-year agreement.

This contract is on par with the recent agreement made between SEPTA and its largest union, Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents about 5,000 transit vehicle operators, mechanics, maintenance workers, cashiers, and custodians.